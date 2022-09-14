Beacon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $141.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $45,816.96 and $141.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00157638 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
