Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 158.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 840,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 515,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 217,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,857. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

