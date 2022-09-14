Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $246.69. 15,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

