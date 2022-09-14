Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 12.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $34,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

