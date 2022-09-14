Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 165,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

