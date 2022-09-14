Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $169,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 919,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,413,816. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

