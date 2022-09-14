Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

