Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.34 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
