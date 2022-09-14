Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.34 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.