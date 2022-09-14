Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

