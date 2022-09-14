Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,127. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

