Bickling Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Oracle by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Castellan Group grew its holdings in Oracle by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 934,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.