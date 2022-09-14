Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,719 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 1.41% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,229. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

