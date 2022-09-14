Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,719 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 1.41% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,229. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.