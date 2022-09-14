Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the August 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.8 days.

Bird Construction stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

