Bistroo Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $799,798.90 and $50,185.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo launched on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Bistroo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

