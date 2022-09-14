BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 9th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $654.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $669.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.05.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
