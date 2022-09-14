BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNCCORP Trading Down 0.6 %

BNCCORP stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

