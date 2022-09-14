Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $4.08. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 216,669 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.10.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

