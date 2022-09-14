Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $9,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

ITW stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

