Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 470 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.