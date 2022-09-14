BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

