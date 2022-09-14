Brokerages Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Target Price at $11.46

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBNH shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

