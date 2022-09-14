Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $21.42

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of PLTK opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $24,480,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

