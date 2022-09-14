Brokers Set Expectations for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.