BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.
BRP Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.33.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
