Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

