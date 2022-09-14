Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 12,800 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALT shares. TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

