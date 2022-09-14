Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 792.9% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,140. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
