Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 792.9% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,140. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

