Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.07% of SILVERspac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. SILVERspac Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

