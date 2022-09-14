Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

