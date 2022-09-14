Carlson Capital Management Acquires 4,797 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 78,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. 58,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

