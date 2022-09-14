Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,924,000 after purchasing an additional 305,113 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 82,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 269.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 73,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 33,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.