Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,140.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.65. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

