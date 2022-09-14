Carlson Capital Management Sells 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.42.

Union Pacific stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.33. 29,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

