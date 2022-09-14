Castellan Group Buys 1,775 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

