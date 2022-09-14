Castellan Group Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castellan Group grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $270.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

