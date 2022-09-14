CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBFV. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.