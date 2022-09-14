C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.94

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193.94 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.08). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.14), with a volume of 327,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.74. The company has a market capitalization of £627.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

C&C Group Company Profile

In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In related news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders acquired a total of 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.