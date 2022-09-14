Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

