Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 1,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

