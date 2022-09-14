CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 358,498 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,498 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. 75,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,843. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

