CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 72,474,135 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,474,135 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,430 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

