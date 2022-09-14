CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$127.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$103.84 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$116.46. The stock has a market cap of C$24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

