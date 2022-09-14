Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 39,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,430. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

