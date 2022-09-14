Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 165,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

