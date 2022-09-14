Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 77,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,311,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $620.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.