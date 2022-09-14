Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.0 %

CHD stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 55,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

