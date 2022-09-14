Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.99

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 31859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Cinemark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

