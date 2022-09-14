Citigroup Downgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Sell

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 6.4 %

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

