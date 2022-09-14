Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,025. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

