City State Bank Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,337,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

